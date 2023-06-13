52,795 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,027 shares of company stock worth $8,920,773. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $271.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $276.57. The stock has a market cap of $694.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.