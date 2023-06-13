70,500 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Acquired by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,897,000. Discover Financial Services makes up 1.7% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $114.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $119.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

