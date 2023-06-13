7,154 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $360.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.03 and a 200 day moving average of $316.48. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $360.59.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

