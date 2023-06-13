810 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Acquired by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,720,000 after buying an additional 412,846 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,140,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,438,000 after buying an additional 397,194 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after buying an additional 347,807 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 392,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,918,000 after buying an additional 176,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 11,272.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,693,000 after buying an additional 162,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $446.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $395.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.27. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $468.03.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,868 shares of company stock valued at $22,813,629. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

