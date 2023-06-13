89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Bought by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172,741 shares during the period. 89bio makes up approximately 2.3% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 0.18% of 89bio worth $114,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETNB. HC Wainwright raised their target price on 89bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

ETNB opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.56 and a quick ratio of 20.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85. 89bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.76.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.15. Analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 13,683 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $247,799.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,624.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,529,326 shares of company stock valued at $41,016,456 and have sold 63,654 shares valued at $1,110,666. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

