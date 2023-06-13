9,265 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by Davis Investment Partners LLC

Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 231,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

