980,589 Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 980,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,025,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.93% of Spirit AeroSystems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% in the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $38.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.74.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPR has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

