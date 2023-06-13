Abigail Rotheroe Purchases 10,189 Shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) Stock

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Rating) insider Abigail Rotheroe bought 10,189 shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £14,875.94 ($18,613.54).

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BGS opened at GBX 148.64 ($1.86) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.14, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 146.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 152.09. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC has a one year low of GBX 131.32 ($1.64) and a one year high of GBX 168.04 ($2.10). The firm has a market cap of £466.72 million, a PE ratio of -7,420.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

