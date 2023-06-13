ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Down 98.7% in May

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the May 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

AAVMY stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

