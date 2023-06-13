ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Down 98.7% in May

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the May 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Down 0.8 %
AAVMY stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
