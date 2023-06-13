Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) President Michael P. Mullican Sells 65,794 Shares

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.5 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

