Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,061 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 44.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,728,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,045,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a market cap of $652.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.51. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $18.96.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.40% and a negative net margin of 312.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

