Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Bought by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADX. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 137.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

ADX stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

