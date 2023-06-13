Adient (NYSE:ADNT) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) Head-To-Head Survey

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) and Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Power and Adient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -204.40% -12.88% -5.18% Adient 0.08% 4.99% 1.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spruce Power and Adient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Adient 2 3 4 0 2.22

Volatility and Risk

Adient has a consensus target price of $46.43, indicating a potential upside of 21.45%. Given Adient’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adient is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Spruce Power has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adient has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of Spruce Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Adient shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Spruce Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Adient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spruce Power and Adient’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $23.19 million 5.32 -$93.93 million ($0.67) -1.23 Adient $14.12 billion 0.26 -$120.00 million $0.12 318.58

Spruce Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adient. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Adient beats Spruce Power on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Power

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles. In addition, the company offers vehicle electrification and infrastructure solutions, and charging stations. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Adient

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. Adient plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

