ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) is AWM Investment Company Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,015,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. ADMA Biologics comprises 3.4% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 3.06% of ADMA Biologics worth $23,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. State Street Corp increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,899,000 after buying an additional 6,459,197 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at $6,960,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,889,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,272 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,703,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,544 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 5,380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,369,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,560 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

