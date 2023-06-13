Adobe (ADBE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) will be announcing its 5/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.78 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Adobe to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $474.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $381.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.09. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $478.04. The stock has a market cap of $217.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Adobe

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.78.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the software company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in Adobe by 4.3% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 827 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.