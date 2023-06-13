Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $436.78.

Shares of ADBE opened at $474.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $478.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.09.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $557,101,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 36,653.2% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 841,648 shares of the software company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 839,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

