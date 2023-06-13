Advisor Partners II LLC Acquires 12,947 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of Advisor Partners II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $226.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.39. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

