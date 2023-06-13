Advisor Partners II LLC Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $171.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.84. The firm has a market cap of $147.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

