Advisor Partners II LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,385 shares of company stock worth $29,697,208. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $855.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $677.84 and a 200 day moving average of $618.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

