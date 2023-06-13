Advisor Partners II LLC Buys 11,089 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mondelez International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in Mondelez International by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 77,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 14,911 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Mondelez International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,019,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,444,000 after buying an additional 414,975 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

