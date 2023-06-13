Advisor Partners II LLC Has $16.74 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,926 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Advisor Partners II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,658,000 after buying an additional 31,192 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 57,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 810,064 shares of company stock worth $32,536,865 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

GOOG opened at $124.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.19. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

