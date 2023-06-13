Advisor Partners II LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $31,731,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $158.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $172.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

