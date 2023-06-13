Advisor Partners II LLC Has $8.43 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,081 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,029 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,330,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NIKE by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,028,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,209 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NIKE Price Performance

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.19 and a 200-day moving average of $119.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

