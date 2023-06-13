Advisor Partners II LLC Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $198.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.