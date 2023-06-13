Advisor Partners II LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.6% of Advisor Partners II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,194,000 after buying an additional 6,133,227 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after buying an additional 2,933,074 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 106.3% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,889,000 after buying an additional 2,288,050 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,523,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,418,000 after buying an additional 1,808,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 430.6% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,161,000 after buying an additional 918,553 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chevron Stock Down 0.9 %
CVX stock opened at $157.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Chevron Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.
Chevron Profile
Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chevron (CVX)
- There’s A Reversal In Play For Braze, Inc
- Are Emerging-Market Stocks Cheap Enough To Stage A Comeback?
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.