Advisor Partners II LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.6% of Advisor Partners II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,194,000 after buying an additional 6,133,227 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after buying an additional 2,933,074 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 106.3% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,889,000 after buying an additional 2,288,050 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,523,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,418,000 after buying an additional 1,808,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 430.6% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,161,000 after buying an additional 918,553 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.9 %

CVX stock opened at $157.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.