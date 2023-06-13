Advisor Partners II LLC Purchases 10,459 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.7% of Advisor Partners II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $109.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

