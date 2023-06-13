Advisor Partners II LLC Purchases 13,997 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,997 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,737,000 after buying an additional 530,655 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $138,633,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,765 shares of company stock worth $12,789,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $129.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $130.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $208.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.17.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.