Advisor Partners II LLC Purchases 21,860 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,906,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $138,445,000 after buying an additional 1,879,778 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 45,826 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,904 shares of company stock valued at $631,046 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

