Advisor Partners II LLC Purchases 32,256 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,256 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.8% of Advisor Partners II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $225.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.30. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

