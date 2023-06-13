Advisor Partners II LLC Raises Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 767,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,696,000 after purchasing an additional 393,934 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,457.8% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 97,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 90,997 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 88,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 281,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after buying an additional 119,073 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.97.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

