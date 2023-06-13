Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Holdings Trimmed by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,778,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,592 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Aemetis worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Aemetis by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aemetis by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aemetis by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 26.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis Trading Up 15.8 %

AMTX stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aemetis Profile

AMTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aemetis from $9.00 to $9.80 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Aemetis from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aemetis from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

(Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.