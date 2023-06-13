Affirm Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Affirm in a report released on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Affirm’s current full-year earnings is ($3.51) per share.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The company had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Affirm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $18.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 3.15. Affirm has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $40.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Affirm by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Affirm by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 163,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Affirm by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

