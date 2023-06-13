Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM opened at $18.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. Affirm has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 3.15.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The firm had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 590.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

