Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the May 15th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aftermath Silver Stock Performance

AAGFF stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20. Aftermath Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

Get Aftermath Silver alerts:

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.