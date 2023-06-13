Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,146.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 574.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.74) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $443,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,019.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $443,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,019.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $373,894.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,535.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,411,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,037,000 after buying an additional 438,272 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 696,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after buying an additional 430,358 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 411,312 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,926,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.