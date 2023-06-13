Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,466 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 9,994 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $30,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $529,857.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $301,920.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,462 shares in the company, valued at $894,814.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $529,857.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,573 shares of company stock worth $776,012 and have sold 18,040 shares worth $1,518,717. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $92.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $98.81.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

