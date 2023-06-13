Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Lowered by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 186.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ALB opened at $218.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.74.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

