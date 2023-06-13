Alerus Financial NA Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after buying an additional 146,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,427,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,534,223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $852,842,000 after purchasing an additional 463,151 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $474.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.09. The company has a market cap of $217.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $478.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $462.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.78.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

