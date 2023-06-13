Alerus Financial NA Has $269,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $181.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $250.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

