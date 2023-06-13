Alerus Financial NA Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Alerus Financial NA cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $87.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.53. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 53.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

