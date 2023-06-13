Alerus Financial NA Purchases Shares of 1,902 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 128,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,141,000 after purchasing an additional 44,001 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 45,055 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,263 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,850 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.58.

COP stock opened at $102.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.48. The company has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.