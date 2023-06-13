Alerus Financial NA Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Alerus Financial NA lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $154.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.21. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,015 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.