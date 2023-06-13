Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) is Masterton Capital Management LP’s Largest Position

Masterton Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up about 12.6% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Masterton Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $10,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $120.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.90 and a 200 day moving average of $137.74. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.64 and a 52 week high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 106.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

