Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,578,520 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.6% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $189,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $736,788,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $701,629,000 after purchasing an additional 447,099 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $442,656,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231,343 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $85.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.41. The company has a market cap of $227.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.69.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.