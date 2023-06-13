AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCW) Short Interest Up 9,770.6% in May

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, an increase of 9,770.6% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

AlphaTime Acquisition Price Performance

ATMCW opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. AlphaTime Acquisition has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Get AlphaTime Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlphaTime Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 438,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaTime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaTime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.