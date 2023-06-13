Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Up 256.3% in May

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 256.3% from the May 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS ALVOF opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. Alvopetro Energy has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $7.46. The company has a market cap of $253.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 48.48% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons in Brazil. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomol. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

