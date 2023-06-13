Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys 91,489 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,270 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,489 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.46% of Wintrust Financial worth $23,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 110,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 54,117 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 58,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 45,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,397,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.07. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $97.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,575.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

