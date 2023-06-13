Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 145,067 Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 145,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,394,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.35% of Globant as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Globant by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,086,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $519,021,000 after purchasing an additional 416,119 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Globant by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,435,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,421,000 after purchasing an additional 67,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Globant by 5.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,920,000 after purchasing an additional 64,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Globant by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 822,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 10.4% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 817,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $152,946,000 after purchasing an additional 77,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.44.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $184.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.07. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $240.00.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

