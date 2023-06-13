Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 743,330 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.12% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $18,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $125.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93.
Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.91.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
