Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 743,330 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.12% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $18,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $125.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

