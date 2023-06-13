Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $31.43 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,579 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 55,004 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.08% of Cheniere Energy worth $31,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,043,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,554,000 after buying an additional 200,609 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 35,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

LNG stock opened at $144.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.15. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.